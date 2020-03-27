MK Itzik Cohen: 'Gantz acted nobly'

Deputy Finance Minister Itzik Cohen (Shas) commented on the expected formation of a unity government in the light of the current coronavirus crisis, telling Reshet Kan Bet that "the whole world is being severely impacted by this epidemic. We all need to join forces in this, and meanwhile they are engaged in petty politics."

Cohen said that, "Gantz did something noble, something that was clearly called for. I trust Netanyahu and Aryeh Deri, who was involved in the events of yesterday."