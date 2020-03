08:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Government expects 1,000s more coronavirus cases after Passover The Ministry of Security is looking to rent around 20 hotels to house those infected with coronavirus. It expects that thousands of Israelis will need to be placed in hotel-quarantine after the Passover holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs