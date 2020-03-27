MK Michaeli: Current crisis reason to replace Netanyahu, not join him

MK Meirav Michaeli (Avoda-Meretz) responded to the actions of Benny Gantz in an interview on Reshet Bet.

"History is full of people who believed in Netanyahu - and where are they today? This is absolutely astounding. Haven't we learned anything from the past?"

Asked her opinion on the coronavirus crisis, Michaeli said: "This is no excuse for joining Netanyahu - in fact, the opposite is true. It's a reason to replace him. Even if Gantz wanted to bring about unity, he should have legislated laws as Knesset Speaker that would have forced Netanyahu to behave differently.

"We could have postponed the vote until after the crisis. Gantz not only handed the reins of government to someone under indictment, but also, together with Edelstein, undermined a Supreme Court order, and authorized the government to put citizens under surveillance."