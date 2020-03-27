Supreme Court President denies that Court ruled in advance of hearing

According to a report in Reshet Bet, President of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut has rejected claims that the Supreme Court decision ordering then-Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein to convene the Knesset was made before Edelstein presented his case.

Hayut responded that Edelstein's case was made in full by the Knesset's legal adviser, Yinon Bedayun, a day before the Supreme Court ruling.