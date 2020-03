07:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 MK Meir Cohen: Gantz got the mandate but preferred to be #2 MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) has attacked incoming Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz in an interview on Army Radio. "This is a man who received the mandate to form a government, and what does he do? He decides instead to be number two to Netanyahu, crawling at his feet." ► ◄ Last Briefs