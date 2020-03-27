Yisrael Beytenu members: 'Gantz betrayed us'

Several members of the Yisrael Beytenu party have expressed their disappointment at the behavior of Benny Gantz, according to a report in Yisrael Hayom.

"Gantz didn't involve us in the goings-on," they said. "He betrayed us. We had an understanding between us and he broke it. We agreed, all of us, that we would form a liberal Zionist government without the haredim and the extremists, and in the end he did exactly the opposite. He justified this by saying that such a government wouldn't have worked."