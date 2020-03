07:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Watch: Children recite '12 pesukim' - from their porches Read more In Petah Tikva's Hadar Ganim neighborhood, children often gather with Chabad emissaries to recite the '12 pesukim.' And during lockdown? ► ◄ Last Briefs