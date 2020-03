07:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 PM condemns violence against Border Police unit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated: "I strongly condemn the severe violence that was perpetrated against a Border Police force overnight. The security forces protect all of us. This would be criminal at any time but it is doubly criminal at this time when the Border Police and Police are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis." ► ◄ Last Briefs