Strasbourg's Chief Rabbi: Most of city's 20,000 Jews infected

Harav Avraham Weil, Chief Rabbi of Strasbourg, France, who is himself ill with coronavirus said that he thinks that "most of the Jewish community in the city, some 20,000 Jews, have probably already been infected by the virus." Interviewed by Army Radio, he stated that, "We carried on acting as normal even after Purim and that's probably why."

He added that, "A friend of mine was showing symptoms, but [when he went to the hospital] they advised him to return home because of the overcrowding there which would put him in even more danger."