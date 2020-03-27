MK Ben Barak blames Ashkenazi for Gantz's decision to join Netanyahu

MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) was interviewed by Army Radio and discussed the likelihood that MKs Tzvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel will be forced to sit in the opposition to the emerging unity government, even though they promoted the formation of such a government. "They deserve it to some extent," he said, "since they, along with Orly Levy ruined the chances of setting up a narrow [minority] government [with outside support from the Joint List]. That's where all the problems started."

Ben Barak blamed the rapprochement between Gantz and Netanyahu on Gabi Ashkenazi, saying, "There were several people who really wanted to enter the government right now, and it seems that Netanyahu managed to intimidate them. From Ashkenazi's silence on the matter, I understand that he was part of that."