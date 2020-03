07:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Report: Rising anti-Semitism increased luxury home sales Read more High-end apartments in Tel Aviv are selling for nearly $50 million - to billionaires looking for a refuge from anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs