Journalist thanks Gantz: You're a man I can count on
Journalist Avri Gilad on Thursday welcomed Benny Gantz’s decision to join a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
"Thank you, Benny Gantz," Gilad wrote in a post on his Facebook account. “Thank you for showing the people what leadership is. A true leader is resilient. You gave a fight and at the moment of truth, you realized that the battle is unnecessary right now. Life comes first.”
