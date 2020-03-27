06:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Journalist thanks Gantz: You're a man I can count on Journalist Avri Gilad on Thursday welcomed Benny Gantz’s decision to join a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "Thank you, Benny Gantz," Gilad wrote in a post on his Facebook account. “Thank you for showing the people what leadership is. A true leader is resilient. You gave a fight and at the moment of truth, you realized that the battle is unnecessary right now. Life comes first.” Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs