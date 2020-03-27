|
05:51
Reported
News BriefsNissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
Germany: Islamist sent to prison for planning attack
A German court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old Tunisian to 10 years in prison for planning a biological bomb attack with the deadly poison ricin, AFP reports.
Islamic State (ISIS) sympathizer Sief Allah H., 31, had ordered castor seeds, explosives and metal ball bearings on the internet in order to build the toxic bomb, a spokesman for the higher regional court in Duesseldorf said.
