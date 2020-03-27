MK Farkash-Hacohen: We are not in the coalition yet

MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen of the Israel Resilience party commented in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Benny Gantz’s decision to join a unity government.

"We are not in the coalition yet. Gantz made a leadership move that wasn’t simple, but we will not join the government as long as we do not ensure the maintenance of the rule of law and the prevention of harm to the justice system," she clarified.