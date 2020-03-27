|
04:53
Reported
News BriefsNissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
Coronavirus in Beit Shemesh: 36 cases
Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch held a telephone conference call with journalists on Thursday in the wake of the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the city.
"I want to share with you my concern. Beit Shemesh has increased from three patients to 36 patients in the past week. I am worried about the growth trend - the curve is trending very sharply upwards," Bloch told reporters.
Last Briefs