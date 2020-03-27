Bennett: Violent incident in Yitzhar is unbelievably grave

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the incident in which Jewish youths threw firebombs at Border Police forces in Yitzhar.

"Shame and disgrace. The incident of violence in Yitzhar is unbelievably grave. I will not accept any violence, under any circumstances, and certainly not against the security forces who stand guard and protect Israel's security. I instructed the security forces to act in every way possible to locate the criminals and bring them to justice," Bennett said.