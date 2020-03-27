|
00:39
Reported
News BriefsNissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
Netanyahu condemns firebomb attack on Border Police
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the incident in Samaria during which Jews threw firebombs at a Border Police vehicle near Yitzhar. There were no injuries.
"I strongly condemn the serious violence incident against a Border Police force tonight. The security forces protect us all. It's a crime at all times, but a double crime at this time as Border Police and police forces help us to cope with the coronavirus crisis," Netanyahu said.
