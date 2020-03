22:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Health questionnaires for IDF soldiers and civilian employees All IDF soldiers and civilian employees have been given questionnaires whose findings will constitute a status report on the health of those who populate Israel's military sector. 45 soldiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to date and one of them has recovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs