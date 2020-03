22:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 British fashion website 'Next' stops all deliveries The British fashion website 'Next' has discontinued all deliveries as of 6 p.m. this evening (Thursday). The decesion was made after consultation with employees working in its warehouses and distribution centers who were increasingly concerned that working outside the home could be dangerous to their health. ► ◄ Last Briefs