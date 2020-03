21:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Head of Samaria Regional Council convinced right wing to back Gantz Head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan played a crucial role in convincing the right wing to back Gantz's candidacy for Knesset speaker. Dagan explained that allowing the more leftist Meir Cohen of the Yesh Atid faction to gain the speakership would have looked to right wing voters as a major loss for their side. ► ◄ Last Briefs