Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Blue and White MK: 'Benny Gantz collapsed at the moment of truth' Blue and White party Knesset member Ofer Shelach criticized Benny Gantz for joining a unity government. "There will be no unity government but rather a Netanyahu government since Gantz collapsed at the moment of truth," Shelach said. "The failing corona policy will not improve, the gnawing away of democracy will continue, but Benny will no longer have to suffer from making hard choices. It's easier to serve as Netanyahu's apprentice."