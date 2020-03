21:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 2,693 in Israel diagnosed with COVID-19; 46 in critical condtion A total of 2,693 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including forty-six now in critical condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs