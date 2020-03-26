21:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Smotrich: 'We cannot surrender the Justice Ministry portfolio' Minster of Transportation Betzalel Smotrich has decried Prime Minister Netanyahu's intention to hand over the Justice Ministry portfolio to the Left. "We cannot surrender the Justice Ministry," Smotrich said. "Even if we do not make major changes to the status quo, we cannot go backwards by allowing appointment of judges and far-reaching administrative decisions (by the Left)." ► ◄ Last Briefs