In the newly formed unity government, the Israel Resilience Party led by Benny Gantz is now projected to hold the positions of Defense Minister, Foreign Minister, Justice Minister, Communications Minister, Culture and Sport Minister and head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.



Aside from Prime MInister, the right wing bloc will receive appointments of Finance Minister, Knesset Speaker, Transportation Minister, Interior Minister, Internal Secuirty Minister, Health Minister, and head of the Finance Committee.