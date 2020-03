20:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 'Gantz, Netanyahu succeeded in tearing apart Blue and White' Read more MK Meir Cohen, Blue and White's first choice to be Knesset Speaker, criticizes Benny Gantz for seeking the position himself. ► ◄ Last Briefs