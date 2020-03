20:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 23 Israelis flown from Peru to Germany, 12 remian A Lufthansa plane is flying twenty-three Israelis to Frankfort, Germany, from where they will make their way back to Israel. 12 Israelis remain in Peru and the Israeli embassy there is making efforts to contact them and bring them home. ► ◄ Last Briefs