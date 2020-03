20:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Report: Mossad bringing in half a million COVID-19 test kits According to a channel 13 report, Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad is responsible for the delivery this evening (Thursday) of half a million COVID-19 test kits that will be made available to the nation's heatlh services. ► ◄ Last Briefs