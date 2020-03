20:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 United Kingdom coronavirus deaths reach 578 A total of 578 fatalities in the United Kingdom from COVID-19 have now been reported including today's death toll of 113. It is one of the largest figures recorded for one day. Altogether 11,568 individuals in the UK have now tested positive for the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs