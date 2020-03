20:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Air force pilot in training diagnosed with coronavirus A pilot in training with the Israeli air force has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. An IDF spokesman reports that "the trainee has not been on base for two days. We are not talking about the entire group of trainees but only one squadron and the training course continues as usual." ► ◄ Last Briefs