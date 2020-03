20:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 500 Israelis quarantined through Shabak tracking sick with COVID-19 500 Israelis considered at risk for COVID-19 after having their movements tracked by the internal security agency Shabak and placed in isolation are now infected with the virus. Shabak notes that without quick action in locating these individuals and quarantining them, many more people would have been infected. ► ◄ Last Briefs