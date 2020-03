19:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Report: Defense Minister Gantz, Foreign Minister Ashkenazi A report from channel 12 claims that Benny Gantz will serve as Defense Minister and Gabby Ashkenazi as Foreign Minister in the new unity government. Another member of the Blue and White party is projected to be appointed as Minister of Justice. ► ◄ Last Briefs