19:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 'Why is Israel the only country that doesn't help?' Restaurant owner Ilan Zigmon from Beersheba complained that the government has not done enough to help independent small businesses. 'We requested a delay in payment of the value added tax for one month and were denied," the restaurateur lamented. "I feel like I'm living a nightmare." ► ◄ Last Briefs