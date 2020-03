19:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Report: Israel's top commando unit searching for coronavirus victims Israel's top commando unit Sayeret Matkal is searching for individuals infected with the coronavirus whose identity and personal information has been lost. The unit is employing sophisticated intelligence gathering tools to locate those involved and to refine the system for data collection and monitoring to prevent future occurrences of this kind. ► ◄ Last Briefs