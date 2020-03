19:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Woman infected with coronavirus gives birth to virus-free baby A woman infected with the coronavirus gave birth in isolation to a baby boy who was free from infection. The baby was born in Jerusalem in Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem and was circumcised there in the presence of former chief rabbi Shlomo Amar. Mother and child have since been sent home. ► ◄ Last Briefs