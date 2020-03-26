|
Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20
Netanyahu to hold major meeting tonight on coronavirus economics
Prime MInister Netanyahu has called a major meeting tonight that will address the economic concerns faced by the nation. In preparation for the meeting, a discussion was held that included all leading government officials involved in the nation's budgetary matters.
The plight of salaried employees, independent professionals, and small businesses will be the focus of tonight's meeting. Avenues for providing immediate assistance to them will be discussed.
