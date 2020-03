18:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Jump in coronavirus infections in Beit Shemesh A jump in coronavirus infections has been recorded in Beit Shemesh with 36 new cases reported this week. The town of Beit Shemesh is located thirty minutes west of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs