Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 5,000 shekel fine for 3rd violation of quarantine measures An Israeli Arab from the town of Qalansawe who was under quarantine has been fined 5,000 shekels for his third violation of quarantine restrictions when he was stopped for driving with darkened windows, a practice which is also against the law.