18:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 'We will not harm the courts; Blue and White should stay together' Benny Gantz declared that any new ideas that will harm the courts or the attorney general's office should be removed from any future political agenda. He also said he intends for the Blue and White bloc to continue as presently constituted.