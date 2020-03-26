|
'Stop calling hotline with dumb coronavirus questions'
Silly questions such as "Can a beautician come to my home?" or "Can I still hang out with my friends?" have swamped the emergency hotline operated by the Berlin police.
'New Straits Times' reports that a police official tweeted: "You have many questions about the #covid19 containment ordinance, we understand that, but this must not mean that people in need can no longer get through to our emergency call center"
