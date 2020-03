18:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Benny Gantz elected Knesset speaker, paves way for unity government Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has been elected speaker of the Knesset paving the way for a unity government. He was supported in the vote by the right wing bloc. Netanyahu will initially serve as Prime Minister in the rotation of the head of government position that will take place. ► ◄ Last Briefs