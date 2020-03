17:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Netivot synagogue closed due to violation of virus emergency measures A Netivot synagogue in which dozens of worshipers had been praying has been closed due to violation of the government's emergency safety measures. Netivot is a town located in the northern Negev. ► ◄ Last Briefs