17:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Honduran air force rescues Israelis Seven Israelis stranded in Honduras were flown by the Honduran air force to Costa Rica. The rescue was coordinated by the Israel embassy in Guatemala. An El Al plane has landed in San Jose, Costa Rica's capital city, and will fly the Israelis home from there. ► ◄ Last Briefs