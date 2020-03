17:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Left leaning Knesset members weigh joining unity goverment Left leaning Knesset members Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser who belong to the Telem faction of the disintegrating Blue and White Party are weighing the possibility of joining a unity government led by Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs