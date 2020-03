17:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 DM Bennett praises Gantz for entering unit government with Likud Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has praised Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for joining a unity government with the right wing bloc headed by Likud. "I want to bless Benny Gantz on his bold step of entering a unity government led by Netanyahu. This is the right thing to do at this time of emergency." ► ◄ Last Briefs