El Al stops all regular flight service El Al is shutting down all regular flights tonight due to deep financial losses sustained due to the coronavirus. The shutdown will continue until April 4. Until now El Al was still operating ten daily flights to the US, Canada, France, and Britain. El Al is in desperate need of a 200-300 million dollar loan in order to survive its financial crisis.