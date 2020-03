17:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone The IDF has shot down a drone launched by Hezbollah that crossed the Lebanese border. "The IDF is acting on all of Israel's borders with a multi-layered system for discovery and interception of aerial incursions," an army spokesman said. ► ◄ Last Briefs