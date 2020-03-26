17:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Yesh Atid and Telem about to split from Blue and White Two factions of the leftist Blue and White party are about to split away and form their own party. Yesh Atid headed by Yair Lapid and Telem headed by Moshe Yaalon want to keep the name of Blue and White for their new party and have the old Blue and White change its name back to Hosen L'Yisrael (Israel Resilience Party), the prior name of Beeny Gantz' party before he joined forces with Lapid and Yaalon. ► ◄ Last Briefs