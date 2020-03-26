Religious leaders from all faiths pray together in Jerusalem

Religious leaders of all faiths prayed together in Jerusalem for destruction of the coronavirus everywhere in the world. The joint prayer was hosted by Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon. The chief rabbi of Jerusalem and the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel in addition to leading Christian and Muslim clerics were in attendance.

After offering prayers and blessings, the meeting ended with the singing of "Oseh Shalom": "May the One who makes peace on high bring peace to all of us."