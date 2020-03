16:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Defense MInister Bennett opposes total lockdown Defense Minister Naftali Bennet is opposed to an emergency hour lockdown of the country. "It's not necessary to institute a total lockdown," Bennett said. "There are more effective and much less damaging steps for stopping the coronavirus. In any event, the security apparatus and the IDF are prepared for every eventuality." ► ◄ Last Briefs