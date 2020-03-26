Gantz sole candidate for Knesset speaker, praised by right wing

Blue and White chariman Benny Gantz has emerged as the sole candidate running for speakership of the Knesset. Betzalel Smotrich, a leader of the right wing Yamina party, has praised Gantz.

"It apppears that Gantz has finally developed a backbone and freed himself from the choke hold of Lapid and Yaalon," Smotrich said. 'He has begun to act with a sense of national responsibility and there is reason for a bit of cautious optimism."