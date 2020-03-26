|
16:17
Reported
News BriefsNissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20
Gantz sole candidate for Knesset speaker, praised by right wing
Blue and White chariman Benny Gantz has emerged as the sole candidate running for speakership of the Knesset. Betzalel Smotrich, a leader of the right wing Yamina party, has praised Gantz.
"It apppears that Gantz has finally developed a backbone and freed himself from the choke hold of Lapid and Yaalon," Smotrich said. 'He has begun to act with a sense of national responsibility and there is reason for a bit of cautious optimism."
Last Briefs